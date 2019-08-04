Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Jascha Burmeister
When my brother started his water damage restoration business we quickly recognized that we could beat the competition if we position the business well in the internet. One of our key driver is that we follow up with reviews, as this does build customer trust and increases search engine ranking. After some months automating and following up with our customers we moved to the first page of Google for multiple keywords. (grossing $60k+/month, 16 months old). To help other businesses as-well we created Reviewgrower.
