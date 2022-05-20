Sign In
Reviewflowz
Reviewflowz
Review monitoring Slackbot
🏷 Free Options
Slack
Never miss a review again.
Reviewflowz brings customer reviews into Slack:
👀 Read customers’ feedback easily and painlessly
💬 Exchange ideas and tag other teams
✅ Decide if and how to answer with threads & votes
🎯 Find out who wrote each review
🎁 50% off on yearly plans
Have you used Reviewflowz?
5/5
2 Reviews
Leave a review