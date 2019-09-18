Discussion
Scott Ramsay
Maker
Hey PH 👋 I'm Scott, founder of Reviewdrop. We are excited to launch on Product Hunt today after months of hard work to get our customer feedback app out into the wild. What is Reviewdrop? - ⭐️ Collects customer feedback automatically or manually via email invitations. - ⚡️Integrates with Woocommerce, WordPress, Bigcommerce, Shopify, Squarespace, Wix and Zapier/API (Beta). - 🛍 When customers place an order on your e-commerce store, set when to send an email invitation for feedback. - 👩💻Feedback is collected and displayed on your business profile. - ✅ Manually approve the best reviews to appear on your embedded website widget. - 🔎 Rich snippet supported for SEO rating stars on Google. - 💪 Affordable pricing. How do you compare with other review services? - We are focused on providing a feature-complete service that is targeted towards small to medium business that has fewer funds to invest in customer trust. - Check out how we compare with others - https://reviewdrop.io/compare - Check out our use cases for different industries - https://reviewdrop.io/use-cases How much is it? - You can start totally free for 50 email invitations and 5 saved reviews. Plans start at £5/pm for 100 email invites/pm and 30 saved reviews. Go "Pro" for only £15/pm for unlimited reviews. - Check out our pricing page here - https://reviewdrop.io/plans Do you have a demo? - Yep, check out one of our customer's sites using the widget - https://wetwallworks.co.uk - Now take a look at their company profile - https://reviewdrop.io/review/wet... Looking forward to hearing feedback! Thanks, Scott
