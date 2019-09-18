Log InSign up
Reviewdrop

Automatically collect and display business reviews.

Automatically collect feedback from your customers and display reviews on your website with our integrated widget. Integrate with Woocommerce, Bigcommerce, Shopify, Squarespace, Wix and more with Zapier. Send email invitations to customers after ordering.
Hey PH 👋 I'm Scott, founder of Reviewdrop. We are excited to launch on Product Hunt today after months of hard work to get our customer feedback app out into the wild. What is Reviewdrop? - ⭐️ Collects customer feedback automatically or manually via email invitations. - ⚡️Integrates with Woocommerce, WordPress, Bigcommerce, Shopify, Squarespace, Wix and Zapier/API (Beta). - 🛍 When customers place an order on your e-commerce store, set when to send an email invitation for feedback. - 👩‍💻Feedback is collected and displayed on your business profile. - ✅ Manually approve the best reviews to appear on your embedded website widget. - 🔎 Rich snippet supported for SEO rating stars on Google. - 💪 Affordable pricing. How do you compare with other review services? - We are focused​ on providing a feature-complete service that is targeted towards small to medium business that has fewer funds to invest in customer trust. - Check out how we compare with others - https://reviewdrop.io/compare - Check out our use cases for different industries - https://reviewdrop.io/use-cases How much is it? - You can start totally free for 50 email invitations and 5 saved reviews. Plans start at £5/pm for 100 email invites/pm and 30 saved reviews. Go "Pro" for only £15/pm for unlimited reviews. - Check out our pricing page here - https://reviewdrop.io/plans Do you have a demo? - Yep, check out one of our customer's sites using the widget - https://wetwallworks.co.uk - Now take a look at their company profile - https://reviewdrop.io/review/wet... Looking forward to hearing feedback! Thanks, Scott
