Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → ReverbRap

ReverbRap

The central place for visuals and slowed reverb tracks

get it
ReverbRap aggregates slowed down reverb HipHop, RnB, and Rap music videos with primarily 80s + 90s anime visuals. All for free! Coming soon to AppleTV and iOS.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
kareem
kareem
Maker
Hey Hunters + Makers! I've been working for the last several weeks on this project while being in quarantine and excited to announce ReverbRap 1.0 is live. Hoping it brings everyone who uses it comfort and inspiration with slowed down tracks 🎧 and dope visuals 👾! 🔮 Features: • Filter for your favorite artists • Runs smooth on mobile • Added over a hundred tracks and the catalog is growing (please feel free to submit tracks through the site!) • Volume, Mute, Next, Previous, Pause, Play controls - and all buttons disappear after a few seconds of inactivity to maximize the visuals 👀 What's Next? Built this with React so I want to release a TvOS version with React Native! If this is something your interested in helping with shoot me a ping on twitter @kvreem Made with 💜 in LA!
Upvote (3)Share
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
Giving me Poolside FM vibes ✨
Upvote (2)Share
kareem
kareem
Maker
@rrhoover Thanks Ryan! Please enjoy!
Upvote (1)Share
Masoud Ardestani
Masoud Ardestani
WAVVVVVVVYYYYYY
Upvote (1)Share
kareem
kareem
Maker
@masoudardestani 🌊
Upvote (1)Share
cameron
cameron
Fire man! Keep it up. Excited to see next steps (:
UpvoteShare
kareem
kareem
Maker
@cameron4 thanks bro! spread the word 💜
UpvoteShare