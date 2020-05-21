Discussion
Hey Hunters + Makers! I've been working for the last several weeks on this project while being in quarantine and excited to announce ReverbRap 1.0 is live. Hoping it brings everyone who uses it comfort and inspiration with slowed down tracks 🎧 and dope visuals 👾! 🔮 Features: • Filter for your favorite artists • Runs smooth on mobile • Added over a hundred tracks and the catalog is growing (please feel free to submit tracks through the site!) • Volume, Mute, Next, Previous, Pause, Play controls - and all buttons disappear after a few seconds of inactivity to maximize the visuals 👀 What's Next? Built this with React so I want to release a TvOS version with React Native! If this is something your interested in helping with shoot me a ping on twitter @kvreem Made with 💜 in LA!
