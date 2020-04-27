  1. Home
Revenual

Aggregated sales reports for app makers 💵

Automatically get aggregated easy to digest app sales reports and reverse charge invoices from Google Play, the App Store (and soon Stripe, Paypal and Adsense)
Building a SaaS with TypeScript, ExpressJS, and SOLID principles: the good the bad and the uglyIt has been 3 years where every month (or two) I learn about one new topic. It's what I call the Learning Lab challenge 🚀. This time I took a bit longer to learn about both the TypeScript language and the SOLID architecture.
Discussion
Maker
Hello people 👋! Today I am proudly releasing my 25th project on Product Hunt! I started to grow my income project after project. In 2019 I set myself a goal of reaching 400€ of monthly revenue by the end of the year and I managed to achieve it 🙌! When trying to track my revenue I faced a few difficulties: - My revenue was coming from different sources, some of them were subscription based and others where one-time sells (like In App Purchases) - Google Play doesn't provide a proper dashboard to see your net revenue, you need to download the report and do the calculation yourself - To know how much each of my apps was bringing I had to check in both, the iOS and Google Play reports separetly, and do my own calculations (and I don't have much time for that because all my PH products are side projects) - I needed to collect the invoices from all my revenues for tax purposes (to do it the legal way!), neither Apple or Google gives you the invoices (Stripe does for example) I looked online for solutions and I didn't find anything good and simple to use, so I built my own solution: Revenual 🚀 - https://www.revenual.com Revenual generates aggregated sales reports from different sources with: - Easy to digest reports 💵 - Generation of the reverse charge invoices for a proper bookkeeping 📒 For now it aggregates sales from App Store and Google Play. My goal is to add Stripe, Paypal and Adsense in the future. Note that it is still just a MVP in beta so any feedback is welcome, bugs found are even more than welcome and of course, feel free to send any ideas for improvement. Also, I used this project to learn TypeScript and to improve my coding skills trying to implement a SOLID architecture (read more in the following medium article).
Ben Issenmann
Super useful product!
Sandoche
Maker
@bissenmann Thanks Ben! I hope you will have the opportunity to use it!
Etienne
Very good idea, nice product with good UI
Sandoche
Maker
@etienne0790 Thanks Etienne!
Carlos Bernabeu
Great work @sandoche_adittane I really think that these kind of products are the best. If you find a use case that fits you, it's very likely that more people will be in your situation and will find it useful too. Love it, you have my upvote!
Sandoche
Maker
@sandoche_adittane @carlos_bernabeu Yes I realized that after building many products, and my theory got confirmed when I read Make Book of @levelsio
Patricia Mayo
More tools like this please, anything that can save time from paperwork and bureaucracy. Loving it @sandochee , good work!
Sandoche
Maker
@patricia_mayo1 Thanks a lot Patricia, paperwork sucks indeed !!
