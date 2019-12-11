Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Return of the Likes

Return of the Likes

Instagram likes and comments available again!

Instagram is removing the ability to view the number of likes and comments from all posts. We make them available again with a FREE Google Chrome extension.
The extension displays the number of likes and comments of all Instagram posts.
This browser extension unhides Instagram LikesInstagram is hiding Like counts to make people feel better. But what if you're curious, competitive or just petty? Now you can re-embrace the popularity contest by installing the Socialinsider Chrome extension that reveals Instagram Like and comment counts. "The Return of the Likes&#822...
This Chrome Extension Brings Instagram Posts' Likes BackInstagram is blocking likes on accounts throughout the world to prevent users from feeling bad by comparing their likes to others. This move wasn't entirely well-received by marketers and influencers due to their reliance on measuring the success of posts by the number of likes and comments it received.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Teo Lozan
Teo Lozan
Maker
The perfect tool for social media professionals who need a quick progress view of the number of likes and comments received when working with third parties - especially during special activations, collaborations with other brands or with influencers.
Upvote (2)Share
Andrei Serbanoiu
Andrei Serbanoiu
Maker
Really happy to see it launched here as well 😍
Upvote (2)Share
Maria Mirabela Ganta
Maria Mirabela Ganta
Wow 😍Now, that Instagram is hiding likes in some areas, this tool is very useful. Great job, @socialinsiderio ❤️
Upvote (2)Share
Adina Jipa
Adina Jipa
Instagram is hiding Like counts to make people feel better. If you want to research your influencer network, this tool is for you 👊 made by this awesome team @andrei_serbanoiu @lozanteo @mariaganta2
Upvote (2)Share
Luciana Nitu
Luciana Nitu
Something we all need these days. Great job, team!
Upvote (2)Share