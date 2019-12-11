Return of the Likes

Discussion
2 Reviews
Teo Lozan
Maker
The perfect tool for social media professionals who need a quick progress view of the number of likes and comments received when working with third parties - especially during special activations, collaborations with other brands or with influencers.
Maker
Really happy to see it launched here as well 😍
Wow 😍Now, that Instagram is hiding likes in some areas, this tool is very useful. Great job, @socialinsiderio ❤️
Instagram is hiding Like counts to make people feel better. If you want to research your influencer network, this tool is for you 👊 made by this awesome team @andrei_serbanoiu @lozanteo @mariaganta2
Maker
Something we all need these days. Great job, team!