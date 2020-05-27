Discussion
1 Review
Amadeusz Starzykiewicz
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋️ We've built RetroTool for our internal purpose: remote clients engaging better in the work of the whole team. It has worked well for a couple of years, so we decided it's time to share the tool at no cost with others! 🗣️ Nowadays RetroTool can do more: create your own retrospective and facilitate the way you want it! Feel free to create as many columns as you need (or even use the ability to create unlimited columns in your retro format!), allow all your participants (no limits here too!) to generate as many ideas and topics as they want then create action points out of discussion. We focus on unbiased brainstorming - all cards, votes and action points are anonymous. How to make your first retro with RetroTool? 1. Go to https://retrotool.io and create your retrospective - you can start with one of our templates or create your own format from scratch. 2. Start a Zoom or Hangouts video conference (any other tool works as well). 3. Share the link to RetroTool and tell all participants what is the goal of the retro. 4. You're all set-up and ready to go! We are really open for feedback, so if you have any questions or spotted a missing feature - let us know! 💪️ Amadeusz
