Retrospect 2.0

Hello Product Hunt Friends! 👋🏽 I'm Micah, founder of Retrospect.team, a tool we originally launched back in June of 2018. Two years and 6,000 new members later we are announcing Retrospect Version 2.0! (Remember Web 2.0? The good ol' days.) For those of you not familiar with Retrospect.team... Retrospect is a real-time collaboration tool for Retrospectives, Tasks and Ideas... It’s a Kanban board of Sections (topics), Cards (ideas/thoughts) which you create and share with your team members, friends, family or keep it private to yourself. It’s perfect for remote, distributed teams who need an easy way to quickly collaborate on ideas and to easily run retrospectives after sprints. It’s also flexible enough to use for personal use as a task list, note system, daily planner and countless other uses. We’d love to know how you end up using it. These past two years we have made it easier for teams to collaborate while keeping the tool as easy as possible to use. Check out a few of our updates... ✔️ Markdown Support ✔️ Re-arrange Board Sections ✔️ Date Modified Ordered Boards ✔️ Improved Advanced Permissions ✔️ "Downvote" option on Cards ✔️ Toggle Edit Mode ✔️ Save Custom Board Templates ✔️ Added 10X Planner Template ✔️ Export and Import Full Boards ✔️ Improved UI and UX ✔️ Public Boards ✔️ New Homepage Design We have more we still want to add to Retrospect, much of it based off direct customer feedback and requests. 🔥 SPECIAL OFFER: For a limited time, during these tough work-from-home times we are offering a Pro LIFETIME Account for only $48 and those who upgrade can also Upgrade their Team Members to Pro Lifetime Account for $12 each. 🙏 Thank you for checking out Retrospect.team, swing on over and take it for a spin.
