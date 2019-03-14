Log InSign up
Retrochat

Slack bot for running retrospectives with action items

Retrochat is a Slack bot that helps with running retrospectives and managing action items. Retrochat is a simple and easy to use bot. If you had problem with retrospectives that didn't bring any value, Retrochat should solve this.
Adam Zapaśnik
Adam Zapaśnik
Adam ZapaśnikMaker@wrestlermandev · Creator of Retrochat
Hello everybody! Retrochat is available to use in Beta and we are looking for testers! Retrochat is my first every product. I built Retrochat, because I noticed that a lot of other tools for running retrospectives don't take care of action items, which are really important if you don't want retrospectives to be just a team meeting. Retrochat is supposed to be a simple bot only with features that are useful to its users. I think that having just a Slack bot for retrospectives is much easier for team to use than subscribing to another web application solely for retrospectives. Currently, Retrochat has to offer these features: - running retrospectives on each Slack channel - adding action items (that are assigned to specific team members) - managing action items during a sprint - voting (through emojis)
