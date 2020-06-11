Discussion
Anna Voshkarina
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 🏄♀️ I'm so happy to share with you our new plugin for Figma, which was made for the team meetings. It already includes 3 templates: Retrospective, Brainstorm and User Story Map. Yes, you can conduct meetings right in Figma! Also, the plugin has a built-in timer so you can follow the timing of each iteration. Why do you need other software when all team meetings can be organized in Figma? It's pretty easy to use this plugin: 1. Run the plugin. 2. Choose the template that you need for your meeting. 3. Hold the meeting in a comfy Figma environment. The host has access to the timer, and time is available to everyone. I'd appreciate your feedback. What other templates you'd like to see in Retro Super Storm?
Awesome!
