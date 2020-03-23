Discussion
David Horowitz
Maker
Hey PH! My name is David. I co-founded Retrium because of a personal pain point (I couldn't figure out how to run a good retro with a distributed team) and didn't want anyone else to experience the same problem. As the world is making real changes in their personal and professional lives in response to the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people are looking for resources and tools to help them make this transition. This is why we’re launching Retrium here today. Here are some of the benefits of using Retrium: 🎉 Keep your retros fun and engaging via a wide variety of facilitation activities, including Lean Coffee™, Start Stop Continue, Team Radar, and more 🎓 No facilitation experience? No problem! Retrium teaches you about facilitation as you run your retro 🌤 Maintain psychological safety and eliminate groupthink with private brainstorming 🎯 Teams can work together to group similar topics into themes 🥇 Prioritize your discussion based on dot voting ⏱ Keep your team focused by timeboxing discussion ✅ Follow through on your action items by maintaining an action plan (or export it and view it elsewhere!) 📚 Look back at prior retrospectives to remember what you talked about last week, last month, or even last year Retrium is always free for 30 days and you can start your free trial by signing up at Retrium.com. I’d love to hear any and all feedback from the PH community on how we can make Retrium better fit your needs, especially as teams are actively looking for more tools that help remote teams be successful. And, of course, if you have any questions, I’d love to connect directly or through the comments below. Stay safe, David
