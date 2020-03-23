  1. Home
Fun and effective agile retrospectives for distributed teams

Retrium gives you access to popular retrospective facilitation techniques and includes features to help your team feel safe, prioritize follow up, and track progress. We help teams - colocated and distributed - have successful retrospectives every single time.
Doing Distributed Retrospectives with Retrium - Ben LindersIf you want to do agile retrospectives in dispersed or distributed teams, tools can help you to gather input from team members, establish a shared understanding of the current situation, and decide which improvement actions you want to do. The Retrium tool for on-line retrospectives is a tool that makes retrospectives for distributed teams easy and effective.
How to keep engineering teams connected when telecommutingAs developers and engineers adapt to working from home, communication issues inevitably arise. Certain applications and practices can help alleviate those challenges. The coronavirus pandemic has caused an influx of remote workers, with industries across the enterprise asking employees to work from home.
How Our Remote Engineering Team Stays AgileOne of the foundational principles of Agile is individuals and interactions over processes and tools. In the past, this meant agile teams needed to be co-located to take advantage of high-bandwidth, face-to-face communication - at least, that's been the prevailing belief across the industry.
Panel: Suddenly Distributed - Effective Agility in the Age of CoronavirusIn this special edition of the podcast, made in conjunction with Retrium and the Agile Alliance, we brought together a panel of remote working experts to explore and share experiences around what teams and individuals can do to cope and be effective in the environment where so many people are suddenly forced to work from home and collaborate remotely.
David Horowitz
Hey PH! My name is David. I co-founded Retrium because of a personal pain point (I couldn't figure out how to run a good retro with a distributed team) and didn't want anyone else to experience the same problem. As the world is making real changes in their personal and professional lives in response to the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people are looking for resources and tools to help them make this transition. This is why we’re launching Retrium here today. Here are some of the benefits of using Retrium: 🎉 Keep your retros fun and engaging via a wide variety of facilitation activities, including Lean Coffee™, Start Stop Continue, Team Radar, and more 🎓 No facilitation experience? No problem! Retrium teaches you about facilitation as you run your retro 🌤 Maintain psychological safety and eliminate groupthink with private brainstorming 🎯 Teams can work together to group similar topics into themes 🥇 Prioritize your discussion based on dot voting ⏱ Keep your team focused by timeboxing discussion ✅ Follow through on your action items by maintaining an action plan (or export it and view it elsewhere!) 📚 Look back at prior retrospectives to remember what you talked about last week, last month, or even last year Retrium is always free for 30 days and you can start your free trial by signing up at Retrium.com. I’d love to hear any and all feedback from the PH community on how we can make Retrium better fit your needs, especially as teams are actively looking for more tools that help remote teams be successful. And, of course, if you have any questions, I’d love to connect directly or through the comments below. Stay safe, David
