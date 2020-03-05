Discussion
Mehdi Sakout
Maker
🚩Hey everyone! I'm excited to share with you reThumbnail 🎨, which is re (re: a prefix that means ”again” to indicate repetition) + thumbnail (small image representation to make it easier and faster to look at a video) As you know, the thumbnail 🖼is a crucial element for the success of a video, however, majority of video makers aren’t good at, or tend to choose the suggested screenshots by youtube bot. I started developing reThumbnail with the mission to help Youtubers to boost views with optimized & well designed thumbnails! Youtubers can choose from a variety of pre-built templates and presets fully customizable. And today, the product is online for anyone who would like to try it, please let me know what it needs to be improved to better fit your needs. ❤️
Looks promising All the best ;)
