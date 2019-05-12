Rethinker helps you develop and improve professionally. Our platform integrates a toolbox of AI-powered apps, in-person career coaching and job placement. We guide you through an end-to-end framework which helps you achieve your own specific goals, right now!
We BelieveWe believe the biggest waste we're creating as a human civilization is in the hundreds of millions of mind-numbed corporate workers, trapped by circumstance inside their cage-like cubicles while looking out the window at life passing by, quietly resenting today and fearing tomorrow. We believe that something is fundamentally broken in today's approach to work and employment.
The Path to Success - Rethinker LoopIn a previous post we've introduced the Rethinker Loop, our mental framework for navigating the challenges of professional development and career improvement. At its simplest it represents a continuous development loop which has three stages: 1. Understanding yourself and the challenge you are facing 2.
Alex Ragalie
Co-founder of Rethinker
After 5 career changes and countless professional frustrations in the last 12 years, i've decided to do something about improving the way in which tech can be used to develop yourself faster and better. I deeply feel for the pain and fear of those trapped in unfulfilling jobs, and i hope that through Rethinker my cofounder and I will be able to make a difference in their lives. The Future of Work looks very different for you and me, and "winter is coming" in very literal senses for most careers and job tracks. I hope that Rethinker can be there for you, to help and guide you through the constant changes. So please give it a try, and let me know if i can help you directly as well, in any way related to your professional development or career track. P.S - We're still in Beta, so lots of things will change and be improved in the coming weeks. Any feedback or ideas are also highly appreciated!
