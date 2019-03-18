Retest allows you to check your web apps user experience and deliver absolute masterpieces on multiple devices so that every time your customer visits your webpage, they feel what you want them to feel with your design irrespective of their device.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Pulkit MadanMaker@pulkitim
Retest allows you to check your incredible design, user experience, program flow, functionality, and page layout in 2 simple steps, on multiple mobile devices, tablets, and computers, without even buying any of those, so that every time your customer visits your webpage, they feel what you want them to feel with your design irrespective of their device. We certainly respect the data privacy and security of all the webpages out there, and in no way, we intend to bypass that, so websites other than yours with any such added security features will not work on our platform. P.S:- This is to test your website and not sneak into others.
Upvote Share·