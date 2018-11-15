RetainBot has been built to help automate and improve your customer retention for Stripe subscriptions.
When taking new charges through Stripe, payments can fail, banks can block payments.
With RetainBot you can send early renewal offers to help incentivise your customers to renew and improve your retention rate.
About us | RetainBotWe're making renewals easy Hello from RetainBot. We're a Manchester based Company that builds WordPress plugins, WordPress themes and full software which runs on WordPress. Check out Zero BS CRM to see one of them in action. We love working on products and work from home or remotely.
Mike StottMaker@mikemayhem3030 · Director: Epic Plugins
Hey Product Hunters, I'm Mike and I'm the creator of RetainBot, the service aiming to help you increase Stripe subscription retention through sending Early Renewal offers for people to renew early. It's not quite the same as things like Churnbuster which go after failing payments, I put together a couple of additional links beklow https://retainbot.com/retainbot-... https://retainbot.com/case-study... I hope you like it 😃 Mike
