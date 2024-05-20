Launches
Retab
Retab
Animated tab titles that increase your sales
Powerful no-code tool that creates animated tab titles for your website and displays them when your visitor switches tabs for a set time, attracting them back and increasing your sales.
Launched in
Sales
Marketing
SaaS
by
Retab
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Supabase
8,775 upvotes
Supabase has become my go-to solution when it comes to database and authentication.
ShipFast
938 upvotes
ShipFast made me overcome the entry barrier to NextJS faster than any other way.
SalesPopup
725 upvotes
I found this product very interesting and it inspired me to create Retab.
About this launch
Retab by
Retab
was hunted by
Tomaco
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Tomaco
. Featured on May 23rd, 2024.
