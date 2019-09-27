Discussion
Karming Chin
Maker
Hi PH community! ResumeHub is a platform that showcases the profile (resume, github and portfolio) of past, current and incoming interns at top companies. With more and more students dipping their toes in the workforce from an early age, the process of landing an internship has become increasingly cutthroat. By giving the opportunity to view winning resumes* that made it past initial screenings, we’re hoping that this will help potential candidates refine their resume and build a winning one as well. We’re currently starting off with the SWE field since it’s one of the hottest fields at the moment and we’re hoping to expand as we progress. To improve our website, we’d like to invite you to fill out this feedback form -> https://forms.gle/YATDdfxA5BF8eGsF9 Thanks and hoping that this platform can help as much people as possible in the recruiting process :)! ResumeHub Team *To be noted, there are certain resumes that have been updated post-internship. *Special thanks to every past, current and incoming interns from these companies! This project wouldn't have been possible without your collaboration!
