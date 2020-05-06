Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ryan Bucci
Maker
Hey Product Hunt users! ResumeCompass was inspired by many of the same challenges job seekers and professionals face today! Like many other job seekers and professionals, I would submit my resume to jobs and then never hear back! Common questions went through my mind like, "Is there something wrong with my resume? Am I including the right sections? How can I increase my chances of getting to the interview?" ResumeCompass is the platform where job seekers and professionals can find those answers, and gain access to all the tools and features they need to build and perfect their resume in minutes. We analyzed thousands of job descriptions to help job seekers and professionals identify how they can improve their resume to get past those applicant tracking system sorting robots, receive personalized recommendations, and improve their resume without having to break open the piggy bank! We have dozens of features currently, and we're working hard on developing new ones and we want your feedback! We're also giving a Limited Time Offer to Product Hunters to gain access to 3 months of our Pro Subscription and Premium Feature access by visiting this page where we provide information on how to redeem this offer: https://bit.ly/2Ww3RYR
UpvoteShare