Resume Work

Franco Maldonado
Maker
Founder & CEO at Convertify
Hi Product Hunt 👋, My brother and I created a new and simple Resume Builder for all you guys looking to apply for a job. We noticed none resume builder on the web was free so we decided to be the first one to do it free. We designed 4 different resume templates for you to choose and create the perfect resume that will make you stand out. PS: One of my favorite features is the ability to share your resume via a short link generated by us. Let us know what would you like us to add or improve :)
