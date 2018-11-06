Resume Worded 2.0

Designed by top recruiters, Resume Worded gives you instant feedback on your resume and LinkedIn profile. Powered by AI, it analyzes your resume or LinkedIn profile for issues and provides tailored suggestions on how to increase its impact so you get more interviews & opportunities.
Rohan MahtaniMaker@rmahtani93 · Made Resume Worded & Instamake
Hello Product Hunt 👋, I launched the very first version of Resume Worded over a year ago in October 2017, and have been iterating on it ever since. SO excited to officially launch this here today!! Grateful to @kwdinc for the hunt. The product Resume Worded is your free, personal resume and LinkedIn coach, designed to help you get more opportunities and interviews. It's made up of 3 core components: 1. Score My Resume: — an AI-powered tool that gives instant expert feedback on your resume. 2. LinkedIn Review — similar to Score My Resume, this tool gives you feedback on how to optimize your LinkedIn profile to get more opportunities 3. Resume Samples— bullet points from resumes of top candidates, in case you need inspiration to write your own resume. Score My Resume It takes literally 30 seconds to upload your resume and get detailed feedback, examples and steps to improve. Here's a screenshot of what Score My Resume looks like: LinkedIn Review It also takes <30 seconds to get feedback on how to increase the discoverability of your LinkedIn profile! Here's a screenshot of what the LinkedIn feedback tool looks like: I’d love your feedback 🙏 This is by far the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to build but incredibly rewarding to launch today. As always, I'd really appreciate any and all feedback you have. I love talking to my users and I add/tweak the product every day, so will act quick Thank you! 🙌🙌 Rohan
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What's new in this update?
Rohan MahtaniMaker@rmahtani93 · Made Resume Worded & Instamake
@aaronoleary Hey Aaron - a ton, but two huge updates in particular. First, Score My Resume was totally rebuilt and redesigned from ground up (plus, the resume parser is way better, there are more resume checks, etc.). Secondly, compared to Resume Worded 1.0 which was hunted on PH a year ago, we've also added a LinkedIn Review (which reviews your LinkedIn profile).
Andrei Crisan@andrei_crisan
Perfect website if you want to land a job interview in finance!
