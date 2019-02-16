Log InSign up
Resume Maker by MockRabbit

Make your resume like Marissa Mayer & Elon Musk in real time

✓It's completely FREE.

✓You'll receive unique URL to edit

Design your resume real-time:

✓Choose from preset color and typography

✓Manage sections and positioning

✓Download a print-ready PDF

Reviews

Amit Chambial
 
Helpful
  • Amit Chambial
    Amit ChambialFull Stack developer
    Pros: 

    I wanted such kind of resume maker.

    Cons: 

    Need more templates

    Great work!

    Amit Chambial has used this product for one day.
Ishwar Jha
Ishwar JhaMaker@ishwarjha · CEO @Appetals, and Digital Evangelist
Research shows that the hiring manager spends less than 15 second to scan the resume and on an average looks at 28 resume to shortlist one candidate. We have designed the visual resume maker based on our research of reading 1000s of resumes, reading several blogs/articles on making perfect resume and taking inspiration from recently viral resume of Marissa Mayer and Elon Musk. I am sure you will like it. Let me know what you think. Thank you!
