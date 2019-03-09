An e-resume isn't just a personal website, it is a prime piece of real estate that presents you to the entire internet. It will act as a detailed portfolio for you to highlight your strengths.
This can be intimidating, which is why I built Resume'ed!
Wade Striebel
Hey PH, I'm Wade, maker of Resume'ed 👋 After graduating from post-secondary I wanted to create an online resume on my domain that I could share with potential employers; unfortunately I couldn't find any easy to use platforms to do so. I decided I would spend some time and make my own platform that would take the hassle out of creating an e-resume. I also decided to leverage LinkedIn's API to cut down on the manual entry. So here we are! 🎉 Features ✨️ 👩🎨 Customize your e-resume to match your personality and experiences. 💻️ Connect LinkedIn to automatically populate your information. You can control what gets imported. We leverage LinkedIn's API and automatically delete your authorization token after 60 days. 📈Track who is visiting your e-resume with built-in analytics. 🎨️ Connect your domain to your e-resume, so it is always on brand, no matter who is looking (only on pro version). 🤵Collect form submissions through your e-resume. Pro version gets to see the submission in the dashboard, while the free version just emails the submission. I hope you like it, and I look forward to your feedback 😊 PS. Use coupon code "PHunt" for 15% off for 12 months! (Note: click "check coupon" to see/get your discount before subscribing. Stripe modal will still show the old price, but you will be charged the discounted price)
