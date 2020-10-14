discussion
Victor Bous
MakerHead of Marketing at Restream.io
Hey, Hunters! Victor Bous here, Head of Marketing at Restream. We are excited to share our new product that allows you to effortlessly live stream across the world directly from your browser tab. You don’t need any additional software — two clicks and you are live! We have a vision that live streaming can be as easy as video calling or sending an email. That’s why we created Restream Studio — a simple yet powerful tool that has everything modern streamers require to create professional live sessions. Check it out for yourself! Here’s what you can do in Restream Studio: 👩🏻💻 Invite guests to your live streams with just one link 📹 Live stream to multiple platforms to increase your reach. 🌄 Customize your live streams with your own logo and overlays. It has lots of other great built-in features, like streaming in Full HD (1080p), screen sharing, stream recording, and others you will definitely find useful. Restream Studio’s mission is to help creators produce top-notch live content in a straightforward, user-friendly fashion. Easy, professional live streaming is not a future anymore — it is already a reality. And with this in mind, we are thrilled to be launching Restream Studio on Product Hunt and sharing our vision with you. 💰 We offer a 1-month free trial for enthusiastic Hunters. Moreover, you can get a lifetime 40% off after this trial period ends. 🙏 We'd love to get some feedback, and I'll be happy to answer your questions!
Leo Ostapiv
Cool! Cograts on the public launch)
Victor Bous
MakerHead of Marketing at Restream.io
@lostapiv Thanks Leo! 😊
