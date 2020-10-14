Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Restream Studio

Restream Studio

Run professional live streams from your browser.

get it
Restream Studio is the best way to stream your content live on multiple platforms at once! With Restream Studio you can:
🚀 Launch & demonstrate new products
💵 Drive flash sales & promotional offers
👨‍💻 Host interviews, Q&As, talk shows, or podcasts
Restream Studio - Your New Live Streaming CompanionThe live streaming market keeps growing, attracting thousands of new viewers each day. However, it has already become more than just an extremely profitable business. Today, live streaming is an enormous community, full of awesome, creative people! It is for such people that we wanted to make something special.
Restream Announces Series A Funding RoundFrom Alex Khuda, Co-Founder & CEO of Restream: Today, I am excited to share some big news! Restream has raised $50M in Series A financing led by Sapphire Ventures and Insight Partners, AND we are officially launching Restream Studio out of beta. Over the last year, we have experienced tremendous growth.
Restream Lands $50M Series A, Launches New Streaming Broadcast CenterMultiplatform live streaming tool Restream launched its Restream Studio broadcasting production center Thursday, buoyed by a $50 million Series A round of financing. The new Restream Studio enables customers to broadcast live content from the cloud to millions of viewers across more than 30 social platforms simultaneously, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.
Restream raises $50M to help creators program and stream to multiple platformsLive streaming of video has come into its own during the coronavirus pandemic, with services like Zoom, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and many others giving people a way to stay connected with each other, run events and continue working even when they can not be in the same physical spaces together.
Dialpad for Startups
Promoted
Free business phone system for your basic business needs
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews5.0/5
Victor Bous
Maker
Head of Marketing at Restream.io
Hey, Hunters! Victor Bous here, Head of Marketing at Restream. We are excited to share our new product that allows you to effortlessly live stream across the world directly from your browser tab. You don’t need any additional software — two clicks and you are live! We have a vision that live streaming can be as easy as video calling or sending an email. That’s why we created Restream Studio — a simple yet powerful tool that has everything modern streamers require to create professional live sessions. Check it out for yourself! Here’s what you can do in Restream Studio: 👩🏻‍💻 Invite guests to your live streams with just one link 📹 Live stream to multiple platforms to increase your reach. 🌄 Customize your live streams with your own logo and overlays. It has lots of other great built-in features, like streaming in Full HD (1080p), screen sharing, stream recording, and others you will definitely find useful. Restream Studio’s mission is to help creators produce top-notch live content in a straightforward, user-friendly fashion. Easy, professional live streaming is not a future anymore — it is already a reality. And with this in mind, we are thrilled to be launching Restream Studio on Product Hunt and sharing our vision with you. 💰 We offer a 1-month free trial for enthusiastic Hunters. Moreover, you can get a lifetime 40% off after this trial period ends. 🙏 We'd love to get some feedback, and I'll be happy to answer your questions!
Upvote (12)
Share
Leo OstapivStanfy/IIG
Cool! Cograts on the public launch)
Upvote (1)
Share
Victor Bous
Maker
Head of Marketing at Restream.io
@lostapiv Thanks Leo! 😊
Upvote
Share