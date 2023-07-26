Products
Home
→
Product
→
Restore Birdie
Restore Birdie
Just don't let them kill the birdie.
It replaces the new 'X' logo implemented by Elon, seamlessly bringing back the traditional blue birdie we all know and love.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
User Experience
Twitter
by
Restore Birdie
About this launch
Restore Birdie
Just don't let them kill the birdie.
Restore Birdie by
Restore Birdie
was hunted by
José Pascual
in
Chrome Extensions
,
User Experience
,
Twitter
. Made by
José Pascual
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
Restore Birdie
is not rated yet. This is Restore Birdie's first launch.
