RestHuman

Simple secure app for API management + testing for humans

RestHuman is a simple secure app for API Management + Testing For Humans with features such as GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE requests, custom request headers, raw and form data body. View highlighted response. View response headers.
Viraj Anchan
Viraj Anchan
Maker
RestHuman is a simple secure app for API Management + Testing For Humans. Features -> GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE requests. -> Custom request headers. -> Raw and Form data body. -> View highlighted response. -> View response headers. -> Ctrl+Enter sends request. -> Private mode -> Share/Import requests. -> Secure encrypted storage for API requests powered by blockstack login + gaia storage
Viraj Anchan
Viraj Anchan
Maker
Do share your feedback for this app. It will help me a lot.
