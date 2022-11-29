Products
Restaurant Community
Restaurant Community
A safe space for restaurant people to learn from each other
It's a community where restaurants can learn from each other all while troubleshooting problems, staying up-to-date on industry news, and accessing new resources with zero solicitation.
by
Restaurant Community
About this launch
Restaurant Community
A safe space for restaurant people to learn from each other.
Restaurant Community by
Restaurant Community
was hunted by
Nabeel Alamgir
in
Marketing
,
Food & Drink
,
Community
. Made by
Nabeel Alamgir
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Restaurant Community
is not rated yet. This is Restaurant Community's first launch.
