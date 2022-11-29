Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Restaurant Community
Restaurant Community
Ranked #3 for today

Restaurant Community

A safe space for restaurant people to learn from each other

Free
It's a community where restaurants can learn from each other all while troubleshooting problems, staying up-to-date on industry news, and accessing new resources with zero solicitation.
Launched in Marketing, Food & Drink, Community by
About this launch
0
reviews
59
followers
was hunted by
Nabeel Alamgir
in Marketing, Food & Drink, Community. Made by
Nabeel Alamgir
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Restaurant Community's first launch.
Upvotes
52
Vote chart
Comments
10
Vote chart
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#53