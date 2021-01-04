Rest Your Eyes

discussion
Andreu Salles
MakerProduct Designer / Indie Maker
Hi there 👋, I am Andreu, Product Designer at ultimate.ai. A year ago, I was doing my annual eye check – you know the test where you have to guess letters in decreasing size (I think it’s an ‘R’, no wait, it’s a ‘P’, yes definitely a ‘P’) – when I noticed that my eyes were taking a really long time to focus. My doctor asked me if I was working with screens the whole day, which he knew I was. Then he suggested trying the 20 - 20 - 20 method. That is: •👨💻 Work for 20 Minutes. •⏲ Take a 20-sec break to look at something that is ⛰ 20ft away. After giving it a try, I was really happy with the effects, so I decided to build an App to help me and others keep track of these intervals. The App is available for iPhone and Silicon Macs. looking forward to hearing your thoughts 😊
