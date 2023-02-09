Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Resprite
Resprite
Pixel art editor for iPad
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Resprite is Pixelart and Animated sprite editor for Ipad.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Art
,
Indie Games
by
Resprite: Pixel art editor for Ipad
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checkout our launch, any feature request or adivse are welcomed, hopes you enjoy!"
The makers of Resprite
About this launch
Resprite: Pixel art editor for Ipad
Procreate + Aseprite ~= Resprite
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Resprite by
Resprite: Pixel art editor for Ipad
was hunted by
aceimnorstuvwxz
in
Design Tools
,
Art
,
Indie Games
. Made by
aceimnorstuvwxz
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
Resprite: Pixel art editor for Ipad
is not rated yet. This is Resprite: Pixel art editor for Ipad's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#219
Report