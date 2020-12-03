discussion
Gobie Nanthakumar
MakerSolopreneur - UI/UX Engineer
Hey everyone, it's been a while :D A lot has happened since my launch on ProductHunt with Resoume. But today I wanted to present you the little brother I named Resou — the lite but free version. (Oh, and I was REALLY lucky to get the domain 🍀) 2020 was not a great year for many of us. To help everyone who is searching for a job I decided to create a free resume builder. I took the builder from Resoume with the most loved template. It also my favorite. Minimal, ATS friendly and easy to use. This will be a limited offer till the end of this year. Since I am still running all of this alone I need to see what the costs are for me. Every contribution to Resoume will, of course, keep Resou longer alive ❤️🫀🥺 A pilot project if you want. On and in case you ask: Why not make Resoume free? Well, I got customers who paid for the premium. They would kill me, and so would you if you found out everything is free now 😂 But for every ProductHunter who wants to support me and the platform, you will get 20% off with the code: PRODUCTHUNT Thats it from me. Enjoy your day, Gobie.
