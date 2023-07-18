Products
Resonance

Monitor and improve your stress resilience with HRV & Breath

Monitor and improve stress resilience through heart rate data analysis and science-backed breathwork techniques.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Biohacking
 by
Resonance
Resonance by
Resonance
was hunted by
Tung Nguyen
in Health & Fitness, Productivity, Biohacking. Made by
Tung Nguyen
,
Colin Böhning
and
Julian Gentges
. Featured on July 19th, 2023.
Resonance
is not rated yet. This is Resonance's first launch.
