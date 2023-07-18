Products
Home
Product
Resonance
Resonance
Monitor and improve your stress resilience with HRV & Breath
Monitor and improve stress resilience through heart rate data analysis and science-backed breathwork techniques.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Biohacking
by
Resonance
About this launch
was hunted by
Tung Nguyen
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Biohacking
. Made by
Tung Nguyen
,
Colin Böhning
and
Julian Gentges
. Featured on July 19th, 2023.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report