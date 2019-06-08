Reviews
Nicolas Kesten
I have created this product to help people achieve their personal resolutions and long term goals. They idea is that most of us will make resolutions easily and then just forget few weeks later. I will learn something new... but then I don't have a plan to do it, I forget, lives goes on. With this web app I help people use a simple template to create Resolutions, that follow the 'start with the why' process. I took inspiration from Simon Sinek's famous Ted talk of start with the why. Note: this is not a quick task tracker or 'to do' list. Not to track the groceries, milk, etc. This app was conceived for long-term tasks that you need to manage over time. To have a history of how you performed 5 years ago. To do a clear retrospective on what you are looking to achieve or have achieved. This project has been created as part of my first full-stack development experience, following completion of a Harvard university training program. I'd love to hear your feedback and learn from your suggestions on how to improve the product. You can contact me at nicolas@resolutz.com or use the in-app feedback form. I'd really appreciate your help in providing honest feedback about your experience with the app and what other features could make it a better web app. Thanks for upvoting! I'd love to see this Free up out there, helping people get better in achieving their life goals.
