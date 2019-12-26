Discussion
Mike Murphy
Maker
Hey everyone! I built Resolution Tracker a year ago for the friends and family crowd. After some feedback and encouragement, I decided to make this available for anyone else who wants to stay focused with their resolutions. So let's be real, can you actually remember the resolutions you made last year? If you're like me, the answer is a laughable "NO"! With Resolution Tracker, you will get a monthly reminder email which will help you stay focused on what's important to you! You can always go back and update or comment on your resolutions! It's really that simple, and I hope you find it useful! Cheers!
