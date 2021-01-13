discussion
Sarthak Sharma
Maker
Always finding new problems to solve
Hey ProductHunt 👋🏻, Hope you all are doing tremendously great and having an exceptional first month of the year.🥳 Here I'm back with “Resolution board 2021” to help you bring all your goals on the same page with our best Notion templates to organize your year🤩 Whether your New Year resolutions consist of keeping your hands out of the cookie jar or giving your profound word to keep your focus on your work, it can take a lot of effort. So here we are propounding the nonpareil templates to make your this and many more years ahead a lot more productive 🎯 by keeping all your goals trackable. This notion template has many exclusive sections, which will help you to manage your books, travel plans, good fitness, and help to generate good content. 💪🏻 So, bookworms📚 here is the best way to keep a track of your bookshelf with our reading tracker. Travelers Plan all your vacations without a hitch. Fitness Freak? 🏋🏻 Track your fitness on monthly basis and see yourself improving. Writers, keep up with your schedule.✍🏻 Not just this, we have more surprises for you! As we all know that last year made everyone a couch potato🥔, and everyone wants to be more active this year. Keeping the above point in our minds we have some premium add ons, made just for you!🔥 The Weekly Goal Tracker to Split down your enormous goals into weekly targets and Bucket list, As the name itself suggests, apart from the goals, what else you want to do or learn this year! Add them now!!📝 The more ardently you engross with the template, the more likely you're to complete your target. I hope you like it and can benefit from it. It's free, so let me know what else you'd like to see. Cheers! 🤘🏼😃
This is a really great way to be self motivated this year. I am gonna use this for the following:- - Read 30 books. - Write 12 Articles. Definitely gonna use this template 🚀🚀
@relativelyrehan I hope those trackers will help you achieve you goals 🚀
This has so many features I would love to use in a template to track my years progress. 2020 has set us all back but with this template, I am gonna crush my goals and will make 2021 the most productive year for me. Peace.
@manpreet_024 All the best Manpreet 💪🏼
@sarthaksharma0 Finally, I got what I'm looking for. Your template is really good.👌 It helps me break down my yearly goals into achievable weekly and monthly goals. 🔥🏆 I'm going to ace my new year resolutions. Thanks for giving it free🤑 Looking forward to grab all 12 templates 😂
@amaljoy258 Thanks for your kind words. 😊
@sarthaksharma0 Every time I decide a few things for myself, I generally write them in my notes! But I never track the progress! Like I think out of 5, I would always achieve 2 or 3. May be the reason is that I’m not measuring the progress. Really wanted something like this! Would love to use it!
@sarthaksharma0 @aashima45607555 Glad you liked it. 😇