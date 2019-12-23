  1. Home
Resolut.it

Make 2020 your best year

Have you ever made New Year resolutions and forgot about them too soon? Do you feel it hard to keep track of your progress?
Make 2020 your best year with Resolut.it
Create meaningful resolutions, define measurable goals and track your progress. All in one.
Antonio Tropiano
Antonio Tropiano
Maker
I have created Resolut.it because I wanted to keep track of my NY resolutions in a measurable, trackable way 📏 I used to write them on a piece of paper and then I ended up forgetting about them. Or worse, got frustrated because I could not keep track of my progress, losing motivation every day 😔 I am launching the product as a part of the Challenge Launch a Startup before Christmas on IndieHackers 🚀 I wish you all a Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year 🎄
