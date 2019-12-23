Discussion
Antonio Tropiano
Maker
I have created Resolut.it because I wanted to keep track of my NY resolutions in a measurable, trackable way 📏 I used to write them on a piece of paper and then I ended up forgetting about them. Or worse, got frustrated because I could not keep track of my progress, losing motivation every day 😔 I am launching the product as a part of the Challenge Launch a Startup before Christmas on IndieHackers 🚀 I wish you all a Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year 🎄
