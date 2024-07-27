Launches
resmate.io
Accelerate your job search
Job seekers use resmate.io to organize and optimize their applications with our AI toolkit. We help you land your dream job and stand out from other applicants without the hassle of tailoring your resume to each job description.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Career
Stateful
About this launch
resmate.io by
Brian Savage
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Career
Brian Savage
. Featured on July 30th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is resmate.io's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
#77
