Reslash Virtual Party

Ashwin Gupta
MakerReimagining how we communicate virtually
Hi Product Hunt! I'm Ashwin, founder and CEO of Reslash, a new way to socialize online. We're launching during the Christmas season because it's a great time to hangout with your closed ones. Through Reslash, we want to make your Christmas and holidays just as much fun virtually, as it is real life :) Reslash isn't just a better zoom call. This is a completely new way to hangout, connect or work, virtually. Until now, if you've a large crowd online, only a couple of people talk. Others listen on mute. Chat is still the preferred way to have side conversations. To fix this, you're sent into even more video calls. It's a mess, frankly. You can't move around freely or connect with people at your own pace. With Reslash, you can have up to 100 people hangout in a single space. As you move closer to someone, you can hear them. As you move away, they fade away. Multiple conversations happen at the same time, within the same space. Just like in real life. We're excited to launch it for the first time to the Product Hunt community! We're also keeping the product completely FREE to use for UNLIMITED users until the 1st of January, 2021. So, please go ahead and invite your family, friends and colleagues for Christmas and New Years. Celebrate a wonderful time together, no matter where you are :) I look forward to your feedback and comments! Best, Ashwin
@ashwin_gupta1 I was looking for something like this where we can chill, watch videos and something that gives a smooth experience of how interactions happen in a real meetup or party. I invited couple of my friends to test it out for our virtual Xmas and New year plans and let me tell you it has exceeded my expectations. The UI is very intuitive and gives you relaxed and happy vibe. Also, it's such a good feeling to see and chat with everyone in a single view. Much like how it happens in real world and the other fantastic thing is as go closer to someone , you can hear/chat with them. You know when someone is approaching you just like it happens in a real world. Super excited to use it for our Xmas party :)
@ashwin_gupta1 @swatiagupta1 Thank you for the feedback! Can't wait to hear about your xmas party goes on Reslash :)
As an early user of the product I have completely fallen in love with this tool. I have already promoted this to our HR & Culture teams to power our remote working culture. I see use cases in every aspect of the remote work environment with this. Great innovation for new normal remote office.
@sanjay_raturi thank you for the love! Can't wait to get into more hands at your company :)
Fantastic Work
@randirodriguez Thanks!
Absolutely loving Reslash. It is a must-try for remote teams that are looking to add fun and visual stimulus to their meetings. One thing I found unique is that you can see everyone in the virtual office space but can hear the ones near to you. This also means you can move around the office space. And this is exactly how you socialize in an actual office or space. So Reslash just recreated your office virtually. One thing I would like to see in the future is maybe a feature to create your office space plan e.g., meeting rooms, cafeteria, pods. Since all of us are working from home and miss their office, this would in some way bring us closer to the in-office experience that we all enjoyed pre-pandemic.
@ashwinsande , Glad that you loved the product! Yes, the backgrounds and spaces can help you customise the look and feel as per the mood. Great suggestion of creating customised office floor plans. It's definitely on our radar.
@ashwinsande @akshay_hangloo1 That's some valid feedback. Do you expect these spaces to behave differently as well?
@akshay_hangloo1 @ashwin_gupta1 In my opinion and imagination it will. E.g., If I am looking for a colleague and I see he is in a meeting room, I know he is part of a meeting and maybe that's the reason he is not responding to me on chat. Another example- when I see a few of my colleagues chit-chatting in the cafeteria, I can join them. Isn't that what we used to do in the office? So the way I am thinking of it is that meeting rooms will be meant for a meeting, cafeteria would be meant for people to have (virtual) lunch or coffee together, marketing pods is where marketing team will be here, CEO will be in her/his cabin, etc. Just like how office used to feel. If I got to speak to a colleague from marketing, I can go to the marketing pod and speak to him/her. And I would have a 2D or 3D view of the office floor plan to move around except I would not burn a calorie to move around ;) Not sure if this resonates with all users :)
As a remote work consultant, I know how remote teams struggle with social interaction and 'zoom fatigue'. This product actually solves two MASSIVE challenges of remote teams and currently working from home teams: 1. social interaction -by loosely replicating an office 2. effortless communication I would highly recommend Reslash to any team that is looking to take the pain out of scheduling calls and shifting from platform to platform. Definitely going to be a user of Reslash. Great job, Team Reslash!
@bhagyashree_shree_pancholy Can't wait to see how your customers use this. As discussed, the possibilities seem endless! Looking forward to collaborating with you on this :)