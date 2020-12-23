Reslash for Christmas

discussion
Ashwin Gupta
MakerReimagining how we communicate virtually
Hi Product Hunt! I'm Ashwin, founder and CEO of Reslash, a new way to socialize online. We're launching during the Christmas season because it's a great time to hangout with your closed ones. Through Reslash, we want to make your Christmas and holidays just as much fun virtually, as it is real life :) Reslash isn't just a better zoom call. This is a completely new way to hangout, connect or work, virtually. Until now, if you've a large crowd online, only a couple of people talk. Others listen on mute. Chat is still the preferred way to have side conversations. To fix this, you're sent into even more video calls. It's a mess, frankly. You can't move around freely or connect with people at your own pace. With Reslash, you can have up to 100 people hangout in a single space. As you move closer to someone, you can hear them. As you move away, they fade away. Multiple conversations happen at the same time, within the same space. Just like in real life. We're excited to launch it for the first time to the Product Hunt community! We're also keeping the product completely FREE to use for UNLIMITED users until the 1st of January, 2021. So, please go ahead and invite your family, friends and colleagues for Christmas and New Years. Celebrate a wonderful time together, no matter where you are :) I look forward to your feedback and comments! Best, Ashwin
