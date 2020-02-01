Deals
Resilio Sync
Simple file sync and share solution
Android
iPhone
+ 2
Resilio Sync is a fast, reliable, and simple file sync and share solution, powered by P2P technology
36 minutes ago
Resilio Sync
Resilio Sync is a fast, easy and secure file sync and sharing solution that provides UNLIMITED storage and file sizes. Resilio is used by thousands of small and large companies. Resilio Sync uses peer-to-peer technology that typically improves file transfer speeds by 2-10x. Try Resilio Sync FREE today (no credit card required).
Magneto
Hunter
I wanted to use my own device for backing up and avoid using any of the cloud based services.
an hour ago
