UNRAVEL your checkbook and go digital! It's never been this easy to track your budget and receipts. An easy to use interface means you'll be ready to Reseeit in no time!
Set custom budget categories and assign receipts to them. Then tap the budget to view receipts from the current month that are related.
The main thing? No bank account linking.
Reviews
Discussion
BennettMaker@bennett_32 · Holberton School Student Ω App Developer
I built Reseeit for people to become more aware of where they're spending money. I faced the problem of spending too much on coffee every month. I just spent the $4 a day without thinking about it. Reseeit is built to make you think about every purchase. Let me know what you think! Hopefully, an Android version will come soon.
