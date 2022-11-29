Products
Resampli
Resampli
A new way to drive productivity for tech teams
Stats
Use Resampli to drive productivity without compromising the all important relationship with your tech team. Hooks into Jira software, tracks completed issues, rewards users proportional to estimated work size.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Resampli
About this launch
Resampli
A new way to drive productivity for tech teams. Closed-beta free of charge ⚡
4
followers
Resampli by
Resampli
was hunted by
Charlie Stewart
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Charlie Stewart
. Featured on November 29th, 2022.
Resampli
is not rated yet. This is Resampli's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#61
