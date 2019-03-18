Have you ever wanted an easy way to sell your services directly to clients? No fees, no rules — just you and your clients?
RequestCreative gives you a free website where you can recruit clients and manage all your freelance projects at once.
David Miranda
Hi Product Hunters! RequestCreative is a personal website dedicated to promoting and managing your freelance services! It's goal is to be a place where freelancers and clients can collaborate more effectively than ever before. Set up a page and create a place where anyone can hire you. • No fees. 🙅♀️ • This site belongs to you. You can customize everything about it. 👨💻 • When a client sends you a request or payment, it goes directly to you — no middleman. 💌 • You can plan out every service down to the hour with a customizable project timeline. ⏳ • Get more clients by clarifying your services and bundling them as products. 🎁 The current version of the product is free and always will be. Plus, as a member of Product Hunt, you'll get a 33% discount on any future paid plan we add! Our roadmap for 2019: • Custom themes 💅 • Project questionnaires • A payments page 💰 • An auto-generated contract • A page for ongoing projects 🛠 We released this version to get feedback from freelancers like you about where to go next. Please tell us what you think below in the comments. PS: Here's a preview of some upcoming features!
