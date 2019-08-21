RequestBin.com
Tod, one of the makers here. We are building a lot of integrations and are constantly testing webhooks / APIs. RequestBin.com gives you a URL that collects requests you send it so you can inspect them in a human-friendly way. See what your HTTP client is sending or inspect and debug webhook requests. We loved the old RequestBin written by Jeff Lindsay but it was subsequently acquired by Runscope, often unsupported and then shut down. So, we built a modern version of it with added functionality: - optional authentication for private bins - the ability to pause/filter the real-time event stream - cleanly presents HTTP payloads (pretty-printing the JSON, XML, etc.) and query string parameters - HTTPS endpoints that don't expire - the ability to delete a single event or clear them all - and, most importantly, a reliable infrastructure that should be up when you need it In the last few months, RequestBin.com has been used by thousands of developers and is now in the docs for amazing apps such as Segment, Zapier, Coinbase, Intercom, Optimizely, Branch, Clearbit, Pipedrive and dozens more. We think there’s a lot we can improve and are eager for feedback so please send us your ideas and opinions.
As a previous user of the original RequestBin, I was thrilled when this site popped in Google. Best feature in my mind is that bins don't expire, and the real time updates. Keep up the good work!
A great tool to use when you want to quick test your HTTP requests' format. Also, RequestBin can help you visualise your request when network inspect console is not available eg. when building Sketch or Adobe XD plugins. Great work guys 🏆
