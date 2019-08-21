Discussion
MakerPro
Tod Sacerdoti
Tod, one of the makers here. We are building a lot of integrations and are constantly testing webhooks / APIs. RequestBin.com gives you a URL that collects requests you send it so you can inspect them in a human-friendly way. See what your HTTP client is sending or inspect and debug webhook requests. We loved the old RequestBin written by Jeff Lindsay but it was subsequently acquired by Runscope, often unsupported and then shut down. So, we built a modern version of it with added functionality: - optional authentication for private bins - the ability to pause/filter the real-time event stream - cleanly presents HTTP payloads (pretty-printing the JSON, XML, etc.) and query string parameters - HTTPS endpoints that don't expire - the ability to delete a single event or clear them all - and, most importantly, a reliable infrastructure that should be up when you need it In the last few months, RequestBin.com has been used by thousands of developers and is now in the docs for amazing apps such as Segment, Zapier, Coinbase, Intercom, Optimizely, Branch, Clearbit, Pipedrive and dozens more. We think there’s a lot we can improve and are eager for feedback so please send us your ideas and opinions.
