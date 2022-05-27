Products
req
Ranked #14 for today
req
A lightweight, minimal yet powerful API testing tool
req is a lightweight, minimal yet powerful HTTP client / API testing tool designed for speed. Made in Node.js and based on .http files, req gives you an easy-to-use yet powerful interface.
Launched in
Productivity
,
API
,
Developer Tools
+1 by
req by
was hunted by
Siddharth Shyniben
in
Productivity
,
API
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Siddharth Shyniben
. Featured on May 31st, 2022.
req
is not rated yet0. It first launched on May 24th, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#22
