Michael Sieb
Maker
Growth, Type Studio
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Thanks to @hnshah for hunting us! We’re super excited to launch Repurpose Video Content within Type Studio. There are so many different social media platforms that all work well with different video content. So you don’t have to record a separate video for each platform, Type Studio now lets you turn your video into multiple content pieces and customize them with ease! Here is how it works? ⬆️ Upload your video into Type Studio 📐 Adjust the aspect ratio and make it fit for the right platform ✂️ Duplicate your original video and cut different pieces of content 📈 Add Subtitles to enhance your video and make it more accessible 👩💻 Post it on social media or share it via the sharing link If you have any questions - we are here all day to answer all of them! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.👇 As a thank you to the Product Hunt community, we are giving a 20% discount on the Pro Plan with the code MEOW20😻 (Go to the Profile page in your account and add the discount before you upgrade)
