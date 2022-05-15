  1. Home
  2.  → reposcore.dev

reposcore.dev

Hassle-free and qualified GitHub repository benchmarks

visit
  1. 68658bb6-4918-454b-84f4-ecab87079df0.png
Reposcore is a lightweight tool for rating software-repository maturity. See at first glance wether you can safely use a dependency in your project.
Embed
Featured
EquityMultiple
Promoted
Tap into cash-flowing commercial real estate investments
Have you used reposcore.dev?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.