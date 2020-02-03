  1. Home
  2.  → Reports by Antenna

Reports by Antenna

Track your podcast subscriber count

#2 Product of the DayToday
Reports allows any podcasters to quickly know how many people are subscribed to their show.
And if you want to keep track of that number, give us your email and we’ll send you a weekly report in your mailbox.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Mathieu Fosse
Mathieu Fosse
Maker
Hi PH folks 👋😺 We’re @maximilientyc and @pointcom, founders of Antenna. It’s really tough today as a podcaster to know exactly how many people are subscribed to your show. We are thrilled today to launch “Report” our brand new module to keep track of your subscriber count on all the platforms that implement this feature. We can’t wait to get your feedback. So, let us know what you think in the comments below 👇
Upvote (2)Share
Edouard PETIT
Edouard PETIT
Congratulation @pointcom & @maximilientyc ! Simple tool, easy to use, great job guys!
Upvote (2)Share
Guillaume Montard
Guillaume Montard
A must have for any podcaster! Finally some critical data to improve podcasts and delight listeners 🎧
Upvote (1)Share
Guillaume Simon
Guillaume Simon
@pointcom , @maximilientyc Congratulations for the launch! I know how much you invested in getting to understand your user's problems so I can't wait to see the future iterations of Reports. 🔥
Upvote (1)Share
Mathieu Fosse
Mathieu Fosse
Maker
@guillaumesimon Thank you Guillaume! 🚀
UpvoteShare
Mo Rajabifard
Mo Rajabifard
Very interesting! Question for you: How do you find out the subscribers count, do I need to setup something special? I'd love to know more how can I set it up Update: I see now!
UpvoteShare
Mathieu Fosse
Mathieu Fosse
Maker
@morajabi Awesome! Let us know if you have any questions 👌
UpvoteShare