Reports by Antenna
Track your podcast subscriber count
Mathieu Fosse
Maker
Hi PH folks 👋😺 We’re @maximilientyc and @pointcom, founders of Antenna. It’s really tough today as a podcaster to know exactly how many people are subscribed to your show. We are thrilled today to launch “Report” our brand new module to keep track of your subscriber count on all the platforms that implement this feature. We can’t wait to get your feedback. So, let us know what you think in the comments below 👇
Congratulation @pointcom & @maximilientyc ! Simple tool, easy to use, great job guys!
@maximilientyc @edouardpetit Thank you Edouard 🙌
A must have for any podcaster! Finally some critical data to improve podcasts and delight listeners 🎧
@pointcom , @maximilientyc Congratulations for the launch! I know how much you invested in getting to understand your user's problems so I can't wait to see the future iterations of Reports. 🔥
@guillaumesimon Thank you Guillaume! 🚀
Very interesting! Question for you: How do you find out the subscribers count, do I need to setup something special? I'd love to know more how can I set it up Update: I see now!