Reportei is a fast and easy to use digital marketing reporting tool. The software connects Social Media as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube as well as PPC like Facebook Ads and Google Ads.
Reviews
Agile, easy and fast
Nothing
This tool is great for those who are looking for agility when creating reports, because it creates reports with the main metrics and contains a simple explanation for each metric, making it easier for the lay client. Besides, the price of it is imbeatable.Fabio Tiburcio has used this product for one week.
Ferramenta simples e fácil manuseio.
Agilidade, produtividade
Recomendo o Reportei para quem trabalha com Social Media para economizar muito tempo no dia a dia de trabalho.Guilherme Encinas has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Rodrigo NunesMaker@fnnrodrigo · Co-founder @ReporteiCom
After helping thousands of marketing agencies and freelancers in Brazil, with more than 1,000 paying customers, me and my team are happy to launch Reportei worldwide! 🚀 Since the begining, 3 years ago, we have been helping Social Media and Digital Marketing professionals gain more productivity and better communicate results to clients. 📈📊 Even though Brazil has a well developed digital marketing market we know that launching a product to the world is hard! 🙅🏻♂️ 👉 And that is why we are launching here, to talk about marketing, to gather feedback, discuss analytics and, for sure, to understand how we can deliver an even more useful product for you! Please try Reportei and join the conversation below! ❤️ PS: the 3 second mark is after the account setup and social integrations. But that part is pretty fast too =)
Renan CaixeiroMaker@renancaixeiro · CMO, Reportei
Great! Hope everyone can enjoy it
Guilherme Encinas@guilherme_encinas · Social media
Uma ferramenta bem simples e pratica que agilizam nosso trabalho como social media junto da nossa equipe. Recomendo a todos que trabalham com redes sociais!
Pedro Paulo Sales@pedro_paulo_sales
Ferramenta de fácil utilização, bem intuitiva. Show
