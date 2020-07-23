Reportado for Agencies
Create custom tailored reports by simply clicking a button.
Discussion
Igor Araujo
Maker
Hi ProductHunt! I've been working on Reportado for a couple months and we just launched the beta version of it today! It's becoming very clear that customization is the way to go from now on, and that's how Reportado came to our mind as a way to add value to your prospects at scale. Here's how it works: + Create a pre-made report (template) with variable information, like domain name, load time, Pagespeed recommendations, etc; + Generate a new report by simply selecting the template and providing the domain. That's it! You'll have a custom report in less than 60 seconds. This is great for people willing to add a ton of value to their prospects/clients without having to spend countless hours on getting useful information elsewhere. We integrate with GTMetrix, and we're planning to also gather data from Woorank (for SEO information) and Sucuri (for security). Do you sell SEO services, care plans, websites (redesigns)? Give Reportado a chance!
