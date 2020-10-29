  1. Home
Listen, share, and see what others' recommend

With millions of podcasts out there it's hard to find the good ones. Not any more. Join the podcast community to listen, share, and discover the best podcasts.
Steve Welty
I've found a few new podcasts on this app that have really helped me! The app shows you the top episodes/shows people are listening to so you can find better content faster. I also like to share cool episodes I find so it gives me a platform to help spread the love!
✌️ Hey PH! I'm Travis Osterhaus, co-creator of https://repod.io/ with developer/designer @emmettapps. We released a v1.0 of the app earlier this year and today bring you v2.0! 🔦What's the app Repod is a podcast discovery app for iOS and Android. You can listen and manage your pods just like you would on any other app + a community to share, discuss, and find recommendations posted by other listeners. 👌 Ok ok, so what's new in 2.0? - We've introduced podcast categories & user-generated charts. Post any episode to the charts by adding a comment + tagging a category. - In the past we didn't have every single podcast out there. Now we do. Listen for free to over 1 million podcasts - Improved podcast management: Play Next/Last and Listen Later playlist - Redesigned app screens (Feed, Show, Episode, Explore, Posting) - New onboarding experience - Are you a podcaster? Embed a Repod badge on your website with the # of comments from other listeners. More details over at → https://repod.io/embed/shows/ Other Notes & Features ⏬ Import your subscriptions from another podcast player (Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, or etc) 🗣 Share any episode, show, playlist, or profile 📝 Post episodes to the community 📖 Create & share public playlists 📚 Follow, manage, and listen to podcasts ✂️ Clip & share episode snippets or comment at a timestamp 📈 Tap the heart ❤️ icon to send episodes to the top of the charts 🌟 And more! It's a free app for iOS and Android so go check it out and let us know what you think. We're active on Twitter and our DMs are open — or just leave some feedback in the comments below.
