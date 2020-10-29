discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Steve Welty
🎈
I've found a few new podcasts on this app that have really helped me! The app shows you the top episodes/shows people are listening to so you can find better content faster. I also like to share cool episodes I find so it gives me a platform to help spread the love!
Travis Osterhaus
MakerMaker of Repod: The Podcast Community
✌️ Hey PH! I'm Travis Osterhaus, co-creator of https://repod.io/ with developer/designer @emmettapps. We released a v1.0 of the app earlier this year and today bring you v2.0! 🔦What's the app Repod is a podcast discovery app for iOS and Android. You can listen and manage your pods just like you would on any other app + a community to share, discuss, and find recommendations posted by other listeners. 👌 Ok ok, so what's new in 2.0? - We've introduced podcast categories & user-generated charts. Post any episode to the charts by adding a comment + tagging a category. - In the past we didn't have every single podcast out there. Now we do. Listen for free to over 1 million podcasts - Improved podcast management: Play Next/Last and Listen Later playlist - Redesigned app screens (Feed, Show, Episode, Explore, Posting) - New onboarding experience - Are you a podcaster? Embed a Repod badge on your website with the # of comments from other listeners. More details over at → https://repod.io/embed/shows/ Other Notes & Features ⏬ Import your subscriptions from another podcast player (Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, or etc) 🗣 Share any episode, show, playlist, or profile 📝 Post episodes to the community 📖 Create & share public playlists 📚 Follow, manage, and listen to podcasts ✂️ Clip & share episode snippets or comment at a timestamp 📈 Tap the heart ❤️ icon to send episodes to the top of the charts 🌟 And more! It's a free app for iOS and Android so go check it out and let us know what you think. We're active on Twitter and our DMs are open — or just leave some feedback in the comments below.
